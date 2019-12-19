City of Norfolk

NORFOLK - A Wayfinding study, which can be defined as spatial problem solving is set to take place in Norfolk.

During Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting, a contract with Found Design for about $22,000 was discussed.

City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the study is a comprehensive look at the area and partially funded by the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.

Rames said the community is invited to participate with the consultant as well as surrounding communities.

Councilman Rob Merrill expressed support for the study.

"As the downtown develops and things are growing out west - we have infrastructure south of the river that will allow for a lot of growth down there too and it seems to me that this is something worth taking a look at."

The council voted unanimously to approve the study.

