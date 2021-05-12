Water main project closing road access

NORFOLK - A water main construction project will force some to alter their everyday commutes.
Norfolk Water Director Dennis Watts says a water main is being installed on Sherwood Road.
"Also it'll be crossing over to feed the frontage road on the west side of Highway 81 and that would be north of the North Airport Road. It is a new water main to serve water south of the river to these businesses."
Watts says the access drive east of the North Airport Road will be closed beginning Wednesday, and is anticipated to reopen on Monday, May 24th.
He says Bonita Drive will be open for the business customers to access during this time.