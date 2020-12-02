NORFOLK - You may have noticed some construction work taking place alongside 25th street.
Staff engineer John Cahill says on Monday work began on a city water main extension project on the west side of 25th Street between Alaska Avenue and Sheridan Drive.
"Blackberry Heights second subdivision is starting to be built out. I know some of the infrastructure is starting to go in out there for the water and sewer. This water extension extends from just north of Alaska Avenue up to that development. That project is being extended up there to serve that future development."
Cahill says during construction, heavy machinery will be working alongside the road and partial lane closures should be expected for southbound traffic on 25th Street through Wednesday.