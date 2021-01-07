LINCOLN - Nebraskans are being warned of potential COVID-19 vaccine schemes.
Both the Attorney General’s Office and Department of Health and Human Services want you to be on the lookout for fraudulent vaccine solicitations.
Chief of the Consumer Protection Division Phil Carlson tells News Talk WJAG vaccine schemes are already popping up nationwide.
"Some of the things that have been seen nationwide are phone calls asking people to put their name on a list to get the vaccine early, internet advertising and social media advertising talking about getting the vaccine from parties that don't have access to a legitimate vaccine. In fact I've also heard of people even coming and knocking on your door try to scam you that method too."
Carlson says be careful with your personal information and rely on your own health care practitioners for accurate information.
To report a scam, go to ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov.