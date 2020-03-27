LINCOLN - Nebraskans are being warned of potential scammers related to the coronavirus.
Attorney General Doug Peterson tells News Talk WJAG unfortunately, scammers often exploit difficult times by preying on the consumer’s fear and sense of urgency.
Peterson says you always need to ignore calls or texts requesting your personal information.
"There's some people out there doing phone scams trying to get people to release funds or verify their financial information so they can receive the (relief) check. Well that's not the way the federal government would go through this process."
Peterson says you also need to be aware of any price gouging going on as some online marketplaces are substantially increasing the cost of products or services.
To file a complaint, or for more information go to ProtecTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov.