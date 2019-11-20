LINCOLN - If you need to enroll in or change your health insurance plan during open enrollment going on now, watch out for scammers.
Jennifer Brehm with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says you need to be wary of anyone that tries to sell you Medicare insurance while claiming to be an official Medicare agent.
Brehm says if you’re looking for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, only shop for coverage at HealthCare.Gov. People who try to sign you up elsewhere may be scammers.
She encourages you to do your research on the insurance you want to get.
"If you buy private insurance, make sure it's insurance rather than a medical discount plan. Contact the Nebraska Department of Insurance to check if a plan is actually insurance and if the seller is licensed in our state."
For more information or to report a scammer visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov.