LINCOLN - Puppy buying is at an all-time high. As puppy buying rises, so do puppy scams.
Ryan Sothan, the Consumer Protection Division’s education and outreach coordinator says you need to research prices for the breed you’re interested in.
Sothan says get detailed information about the seller, including full name, phone number and address as well to research.
"Watch for copycat photos or stock images. Scammers often use the same photos again and again. If photos of the puppy or ad text can be found on multiple websites, you’ve probably stumbled onto a scam."
Sothan says also watch for additional fees. If you’re asked to pay for additional items like climate-controlled crates, veterinary bills or “reimbursable” pet insurance - you’re dealing with a scammer.
For more information go to ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov.