LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has information on some pertinent scams to watch out for.
Outreach Coordinator Ryan Sothan says now that the holiday season is over, there’s a lot of returns, refunds, and disputes from people returning gifts.
"Most retailers make accommodations out of a good-will general business practice, but if they aren't going to be accepting returns or charge a restocking fee, that's something that needs to be disclosed upfront so that the consumer can be aware."
Sothan says if there is a dispute and the payment has been made by credit card, the consumers are empowered to withhold payment until the dispute is settled.
He says they have a mediation center so consumers can stay clear from any unfair or deceptive business practices.
Sothan says if you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to lose weight or workout, be wary of dietary supplements and weight loss scams that claim you can lose over 10 pounds within a week by doing nothing.
For more information on these scams and others visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov.