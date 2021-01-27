NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division’s phone number is being used in a scam.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, the Police Division's phone number (402) 644-8700 will show up on caller ID.
The caller/scammer will indicate that they are law enforcement and tell the victim that their social security number has been used in connection to a crime like money laundering or drug trafficking.
The caller will then attempt to get the victim to send money and might use threats.
If you or anybody that you know gets a call like this do not respond or send money.
Reiman says the Norfolk Police Division and other police agencies do not and will not attempt to get people to send them money in connection to a criminal investigation.