NORFOLK - As you monitor your crops and gardens, keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as the Japanese beetle.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says adult beetles feed on over 300 common plants in your landscapes, and they feed during the day, preferring hot weather and plants in full sun.
Ohnesorg says he expects severe crop damage in the area from the insect.
"As far as our homeowners, it can be a different story. (Japanese beetles) like to chase after a lot of our fruits, vegetable plants or flowers. Linden trees get hit, especially hard with these as well. There's a lot of options out there for the homeowner. One of the ones is a pheromone bag trap."
Ohnesorg says that trap does attract all species of beetles so if used, you need to clean it out often.