NORFOLK - The harvest season has begun for some farmers and the Nebraska State Patrol wants you to be aware of the work taking place.
Troop B Trooper Bruce Okamoto says you still need to pay attention out on the roads for any farm equipment.
Okamoto says you don’t want to come up on to the slow moving vehicle fast and risk an accident.
He says one main concern is when the farm equipment slows down to turn, and drivers try to pass.
Okamoto says you make think it’s safe, but the tractor or combine needs the extra room to make the turn.
He adds a lot of times the farmers are out late at night, so make sure you always focus on your surroundings.