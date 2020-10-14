Watch out for deer on the road

OMAHA - “Don’t Veer for Deer” that’s State Farm’s new slogan to encourage people to be safe on the road and watch out for deer this time of year.
Public Affairs Specialist for State Farm Kelly Pargett says most animal-related crashes in the U.S. occur from October to December.
Pargett says Nebraska ranks 23rd in the nation for animal collisions among drivers.
"Don't swerve, use your high beam lights when you can, and scan the road because they can jump out at you. It's not just deer, it's dogs, cats, and farm animals you need to watch out for too."
Pargett says there’s also been quite a few accidents involving turkeys so watch out for them too, especially in November.
She says if you are involved in an animal-related accident move your vehicle to a safe place, call the police, take pictures of the road and damage, and contact your insurance company.