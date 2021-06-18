OMAHA - The College World Series starts this weekend in Omaha and ticket sales are exclusively digital this year which can cause more scams.
The Better Business Bureau has some tips to avoid ticket scammers.
Director of Public Relations and Communications Josh Planos tells News Talk WJAG, the safest way to purchase tickets is by going to NCAA.Com.
"We have a helpful search bar on our website where consumers or fans can check out resellers if they're going through that secondary market to get tickets so they can vet the credentials of who is selling them. If a seller is an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, that's a really good place to start."
Planos says you should also use protected payment options like credit cards and avoid paying with your debit card or by cash as it can be harder to get your money back.
To report a scam or for more information visit BBB.Org.