LINCOLN - With the temperature starting to drop, insects are looking for places to stay warm which can include your house.
Nebraska Extension Entomologist Jody Green says you need to look out for Boxelder bugs, stink bugs, multicolored Asian lady bugs, and cluster flies.
Green says if they’re trying to enter a building, they’ll gather on the sunny side of it, which is usually the south or west side, and then crawl upward toward the east.
She says many of them will hang on your screens and sliding glass doors and enter when you open the door.
"They aren't really the most stealthy, they just wait for the right opportunity. So you want to wipe off your screens and sliding glass doors before they follow you inside. You also want to make sure you seal up holes around your house. Make sure there are no gaps."
Green says you should spray a pesticide when you see a lot of them climbing up and trying to get into your home at one time.
For more information visit Extensionl.UNL.EDU.