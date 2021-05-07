Watch out for ag equipment on the road

LINCOLN - You’re always urged to avoid distractions while driving and pay attention to the road in front of you, but this time of year you should also watch out for large Ag equipment.
It’s planting season and Public Relations Director for the Nebraska State Patrol Cody Thomas says that slow and big equipment will be moving from field to field.
Thomas says if you come upon Ag equipment traveling on the road, they’ll typically try to get over to the shoulder so you can pass more easily.
"The visibility in these large machines isn't always great, so if you're coming upon them at a fast speed they might not see you right away. Give them a little bit of extra time to get over so they can make it a little bit easier for you to pass."
Thomas says Ag producers are also asked to display warning signs on machinery and use flashing yellow caution lights when traveling.