NORFOLK - The Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind you to be aware of added traffic especially younger drivers traveling to extracurricular activities at school.
Lieutenant Jim Stover says there are sport practices before and after school, and also different sporting events throughout the week.
Stover says the students can be busy so be on lookout when out around the schools.
He says use defensive driving skills when out around the schools, and if you know there’s going to be added traffic it may be best to take a different route.
Lieutenant Jim Stover was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.