LINCOLN - Nebraska residents are reminded to be vigilant and look out unemployment fraud.
The Nebraska Department of Labor Public Information Officer Grace Johnson says nationwide identity theft scams and fraudsters are posing as state workforce agencies to solicit personal information for the purpose of collecting unemployment benefits.
Johnson says when claiming unemployment, you need to make sure you’re dealing with the proper Department of Labor agency.
"People should also be looking for notices they receive in the mail or over email. Any kind of notice that indicates a claim was filed in their name and they should report that to us right away as well as file a police report."
Johnson says they’ve hired additional staff to help with fraud prevention and have mad enhancements to the agency’s website.
To report an incident and for more information go to DolNebraska.Gov/ContactUs.