NORFOLK - Nebraska has seen its fair share of heat and humidity these past couple of weeks.
Extension Educator for Cedar County Ben Beckman says livestock producers need to pay extra attention to their cattle.
Beckman says the combination of hot temperatures, high humidity, and lack of air movement can result in severe cases of heat stress for cattle.
"Water is critical for hot animals. Make sure cattle have access to cool, clean water, and plenty of it. Also ensure there's enough room around water sources for all animals to ready access when they need it. When humidity is low, sprinkler systems can help cool pens and cattle in low winds situations. When humidity is high however, the added moisture may make conditions worse so use these systems appropriately."
Beckman says if you need to move your livestock, do so before 8 a.m. if possible and never after 10 a.m.
He encourages you to also make sure cattle have plenty of shade.
For more information got to Extension.UNL.EDU.