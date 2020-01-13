Republican Main Street Partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, also known as USMCA would support 176,000 new domestic jobs and add more than $68 billion to the U.S. economy.

Sarah Chamberlain is the President and CEO of the Republican Main Street Partnership, which is a group of moderately conservative members of the United States Republican Party within the United States Congress.

Chamberlain tells News Talk WJAG, USMCA would also benefit the roughly 48,000 farms in Nebraska.

"It's a wonderful piece of legislation that Congressman Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry have worked very hard on. It passed through the House last year and then last night it passed through the Senate Finance Committee. Hopefully it will come to the Senate floor any day now and get passed."

Chamberlain says they hope the impeachment trial doesn’t get in the way of USMCA passage.

She says Republicans want the impeachment trial to go fast so they can keep working for the American people, but Democrats want to drag it on and have people testify.

Chamberlain says Congressman Fortenberry and Bacon have worked hard on USMCA and encourages people to reach out and thank them.

