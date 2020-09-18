OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A warrant is being issued for a former bar owner who shot and killed a Black man during racial injustice protests in Omaha.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jake Gardner is charged with four felonies, including manslaughter, in the death of James Scurlock.
The shooting occurred May 30 as the men were struggling outside the bar. Gardner claimed he acted in self-defense. Douglas County District Judge James Gleason approved a warrant on Friday.
Gardner is believed to have gone to California shortly after the shooting. Authorities say a special prosecutor has spoken with Gardner's attorney about arranging for Gardner to turn himself in.