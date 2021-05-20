NORFOLK - As we get into the summer months, you’ll start to see insects awake from a long winter slumber.
Nebraska Extension Entomologist Jody Green says one insect you might see around your home are wasps.
Green says the two most recognizable species in the area are yellow jackets and paper wasps.
She says many wasps are scavengers, and the best way to prevent wasps is to keep food covered, dispose of trash in a covered container and remove rotting fruit from trees.
"The best way to take of it (wasps) is to find out where they're located. If you see them flying during the day and go into a hole in the ground, or a wall void, or something like that - do not plug the hole because they will find a way out" Green said.
"You want to just note where that place is, and then you want to come back at night when all the individuals are in the nest" Green added.
She says if you can avoid the nest and it’s not bothering anyone, leave the nest alone.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.