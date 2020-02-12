WISNER - A Wisner man was arrested after attempting to flee from law enforcement Tuesday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Wisner Police went to a residence and attempted to have contact with 57-year-old Leland Heinhold who was wanted on a felony arrest warrant from Stanton County District Court for failure to appear on an earlier arrest following a vehicle pursuit in northwestern Stanton County.
Heinhold fled through a bedroom window and ran from the residence.
He was taken into custody after a short search when he was found hiding nearby.
Heinhold was jailed pending a court appearance in March. He is a convicted felon who has fled from law enforcement in the past.