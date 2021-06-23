STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 31-year-old Dessivee Wright of Stanton is wanted after failing to appear in court for sex offender violations and appears to be on the run.
Wright has two separate warrants issued for his arrest. He further faces probation violation charges out of Adams County for his actions.
Wright is described as an Indian male, 6’4 and about 185 pounds with numerous tattoos over his body.
Anyone with information on Wright is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at (402) 439-2212.