NORFOLK - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted Norfolk man on multiple charges Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 36-year-old Michael Garver was arrested on felony drug charges and prohibited acts (under influence of illegal drugs) at his residence just east of Norfolk after he was observed inside known to be wanted on a Madison County arrest warrant for failure to appear.

During this time, illegal drugs including methamphetamine, THC wax and marijuana were recovered in his possession along with drug paraphernalia.

Garver was taken into custody and jailed at the Madison County Jail on the warrant.

