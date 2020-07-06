NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested in Arizona on a Stanton County arrest warrant.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 28-year-old Kentrell Monroe remains jailed in Phoenix at this time after being taken into custody.
Monroe failed to show up for a court sentencing earlier this spring on a possession of controlled substance (ecstasy).
He was originally arrested last year following the service of a search warrant at his Woodland Park residence by the Sheriff’s office, where 1500 ecstasy pills were found in his possession hidden behind an air vent in the wall.
Efforts are underway to extradite him back to Stanton County.