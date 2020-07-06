STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted fugitive Sunday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Derrick Haywood was found hiding at a residence southeast of Stanton.
He was arrested on a Stanton County arrest warrant for burglary, possession of burglar tools and criminal trespass.
Haywood was wanted on the warrant after failing to appear for arraignment in Stanton County Court. He was originally arrested with a female accomplice by the Sheriff’s office back in October of 2019 for a break-in at the Pilger Pride convenience Store.
The Sheriff’s office learned that that Haywood was hiding in the rural residence and permission was given to enter the residence.
Forced entry was made into the residence and Haywood was found hiding between mattresses and other items in an upstairs bedroom. Haywood was uncooperative at that time and was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Haywood was jailed on a $100,000 bond and faces new felony charges for the drug violations and resisting arrest.