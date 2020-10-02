NORFOLK - This year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is still happening Sunday.
Walk Manager Carrie Dell says there won’t be an official walk event, but you’re encouraged to walk with your team Sunday.
Dell says the epitome of the walk is the promise garden ceremony which is something they do every year.
"There's four different flower colors and each flower represents a person's connection to the disease. The orange flower is for anyone who is interested in the cause, the purple flower represents people who have lost loved ones to Alzheimer's and the blue flower represents people who are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. The white flower represents the first survivor."
Dell says the opening and promise garden ceremony will be available online so you can watch that before you walk.
To view the ceremony, sign up to be on a team or donate visit Act.Alz.Org.