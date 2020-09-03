NORFOLK - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will look a little different this year thanks to COVID-19.
Walk Manager, Carrie Dell says unlike in year’s past, there won’t be an official walk event; however you’re encouraged to walk on your own October 4th.
Dell says a virtual pep rally is set for Friday.
"The pep rally will give out information about some of the awesome new features that are available for 'Walk Day.' I think one of the most exciting features is the new and improved mobile app. You can go to your app store and search 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' it's a free app that you can download. There's some really cool features, and my favorite feature is the mobile check deposit. People can deposit checks they receive to the Alzheimer's Association real time."
Dell says Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by the deadly disease.
The pep rally is set for Friday evening at 6, and to take part go to Act.ALZ.org.