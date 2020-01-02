WAYNE - A Wakefield man is dead after an accident east of Wayne Thursday morning.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic fatality occurred four miles east of Wayne on Highway 35.
The driver, Richard Liekhus of rural Wakefield lost control of the vehicle he was driving, entered the south ditch and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center, and Hasemann Funeral Home.
The accident remains under investigation.