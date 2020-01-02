Wayne County Sheriff's Office

WAYNE - A Wakefield man is dead after an accident east of Wayne Thursday morning.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic fatality occurred four miles east of Wayne on Highway 35.

The driver, Richard Liekhus of rural Wakefield lost control of the vehicle he was driving, entered the south ditch and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center, and Hasemann Funeral Home.

The accident remains under investigation.  

Tags

In other news

Regulators to review handling of water problem at nuke plant

BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors plan to review how well a Nebraska nuclear power plant handled a water service safety problem blamed on a silt buildup from the Missouri River.The river overwhelmed levees along its length last spring. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a new…

Teachers renew push to get protections from unruly students

Teachers renew push to get protections from unruly students

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group representing Nebraska public-school teachers is pushing once again for a state law that would allow educators to physically restrain violent students who pose an imminent threat.The Nebraska State Education Association released a survey of its members Thursday in…