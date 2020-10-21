LINCOLN - Nebraska’s Medicaid Expansion program also known as Heritage Health Adult has had a waiver approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to offer enhanced benefits to those who qualify for the program.
The newly approved second tier of the plan will offer dental, vision, and over-the counter drugs in addition to what’s included in the first tier.
Governor Pete Ricketts said those 19 and 20-years-old, pregnant, or medically frail qualify for the second tier automatically.
"For everyone else that is on Heritage Health Adult, you'll be able to qualify for the second tier by taking responsibility of your wellness like going to see your health care provider once a year for a health screening, going to your scheduled appointments, or also maintaining your employer supplied health insurance."
Ricketts said in 2022 there will be a community engagement aspect added to the second tier, so if you do a certain amount of community work, you also qualify for that tier.
You can qualify for the second tier starting April 1st of 2021 and benefits will begin October 1st.
For more information or to apply visit DHHS.NE.Gov.