NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education discussed and approved a variety of items at its meeting Monday night.
One of them was an amendment to the hourly classified staff pay schedule.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said to help promote employees to obtain and maintain a CDL operator’s license, the district is recommending a pay increase for them.
"Whatever category you're in or whatever mechanism you get your pay enhancement, if you have a CDL you'll get 20 cents more an hour. Whether it's all of your hours or just your driving hours however you're set up. I think this increase is well worth it."
Also approved were the student fees for next school year. The purchase of McGraw Hill, Discovering Our Past History of US textbooks for 8th grade American History, Gibbs Smith Education's The Nebraska Adventure material for 4th Grade Nebraska Studies, and Quaver Music was selected as new middle school music curriculum.