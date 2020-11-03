LINCOLN - It’s Election Day and voters will be heading to polls to voice their opinion on local, state, and national issues.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen tells News Talk WJAG he does expect more voters at the polls statewide compared to May’s primary.
Evnen says the number one things he wants you to know is both voters and poll workers will be kept safe.
"We'll have the same protections in place at the polling places as we had in the May primary. We'll have social distancing, everyone will be given their own pen to mark the ballot, and when you're done marking the ballot you take the pen with you so we aren't handing pens across to people. Most people show up to the polls with a mask, but if a voter arrives at the polls without a mask they'll be offered a mask we'll have them available."
Evnen says you should check on your polling place to see if the location has changed, and also be informed about the candidates and issues on the ballot.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.