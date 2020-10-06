NORFOLK - Voters in Madison County will have another option available to them when it comes to participating in the upcoming election.
A ballot drop box was added near the Norfolk City Administration building located at 309 North 5th Street in Norfolk.
The ballot box sits beside the utility drop box for the city on the west side of the building. The drop box is only for Madison County Voters and will be open 24/7 until Election Day, November 3, and will be locked at 8:00 p.m. that day.
This time coincides with the closure of the polling locations. Early or absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at polling locations. Completed ballots shall be returned only in the drop box, by mail, or at the south end of the Madison County Courthouse (1313 North Main Street in Madison) on Election Day.
“The team work that occurred between Madison County and the City of Norfolk has been exceptional and we couldn’t have made this project come together without everyone’s help. With that being said, the City of Norfolk will have a drop box receptacle for the 2020 General Election and any further elections in the future,” said Anne Pruss Madison County Clerk.
For more information please contact the County Clerk’s office.