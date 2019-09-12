NORFOLK - Volunteers are needed for this year’s To Norfolk With Love.
Lead organizer and pastor of First Baptist Church, Caleb Lind says the theme this year is “The body of Christ, sharing the love of Christ”.
Lind says they have 19 projects at 21 different sites and something for every age and ability level.
He says new this year, is they’re partnering with Norfolk Public Schools.
"They have a transition house that they use to teach kids how to transition to adult life so we're going to paint the house that morning. There's a variety of other things that we'll do like working down at the animal shelter, the rescue mission, and at elderly and/or disabled homeowners houses."
The event is set for this Saturday from 9 to noon with check-in at 8 at First Baptist Church across from the YMCA.
For more information or to preregister visit ToNorfolkWithLove.Com.