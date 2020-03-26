NORFOLK - Volunteers are needed for the fourth annual Project Homeless Connect event in Norfolk.
Coordinator Lacy Kimes with Bright Horizons says Project Homeless Connect is a day of services for the homeless and near homeless.
Kimes says the event provides immediate access, and volunteers are needed to help throughout the day.
She says the main need is navigators.
"Our navigators are the volunteers that spend that one-on-one time with our guests. They help literally navigate them through the our event. Help them identify what are the top needs that they have that day and what are the services they really need to be connected to that day? Navigators are connected with their guests at the point of entrance and they stay with them throughout the entire time of going through the event until they exit."
Kimes says all of the volunteers will be trained prior to the event, and the deadline to sign up is June 1st.
For more information on Project Homeless Connect or to become a volunteer, contact Lacy at 402-379-3798.
It's set for Friday, June 26 at Norfolk Senior High.