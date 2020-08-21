NORFOLK - Volunteers are needed for the annual Project Homeless Connect event in Norfolk.
Coordinator Lacy Kimes with Bright Horizons says Project Homeless Connect is a day of services for the homeless and near homeless.
Kimes says the event provides immediate access, and volunteers are needed to help throughout the day.
She says the main need is navigators.
"That's a trained volunteer that is going to go with them through the entire event. A lot of times if you go to a service fair or an information fair you're left to do that on your own and that can be overwhelming. That navigator is going to help you identify the needs you have today and making sure any follow up visits are already scheduled before you leave."
Kimes says with the COVID-19 pandemic they need around 100 volunteers.
For more information on Project Homeless Connect or to become a volunteer, contact Lacy at 402-379-3798.
It's set for Friday, October 9th at Our Savior Lutheran Church.