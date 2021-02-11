NORFOLK - Preparation for this year’s Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s is underway after a unique event last year.
Walk Manager Carrie Dell says they’ll be having an in-person walk this October and fundraising efforts are underway.
Dell says funds raised go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
"The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading organization for Alzheimer's awareness, critical research, and support services for people living with Alzheimer's dementia and their caregivers."
Dell says you’re invited to a volunteer kickoff Zoom meeting Thursday at 6.
To join click the link at the Walk to End Alzheimer's - Northeast Nebraska Facebook page.