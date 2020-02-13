NORFOLK - The past Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s saw much success, and it’s time to celebrate all the volunteers who help make the event possible.
Walk Manager Carrie Dell says you’re invited to a fun afternoon of creativity and learn about the different volunteer opportunities available with the upcoming walk.
Dell says just head on out to Creatively Fired Saturday afternoon.
She says you’ll be able to pick from three Alzheimer's themed art pieces to create and take home with you as well as meet new friends and enjoy some snacks.
Dell says this year’s walk will take place the first weekend of October.
Again, the volunteer kick off is set for Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 at Creatively Fired.