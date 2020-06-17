NORFOLK - Communities throughout Northeast Nebraska are in need of more volunteer firefighters.
Shawn Courtney, with the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association says around 85 percent of the state’s firefighters are volunteers, but as turnover increases, it’s important to recruit new emergency responders.
Courtney says if you’re interested in becoming a firefighter you must be at least 18 years of age, be in good physical condition, complete and keep up with basic fire and EMS training, have a clean criminal record, and respond to a certain percentage of calls.
He says for those going to college or wanting to, they offer the Strive Tuition Reimbursement Program.
"Any person who volunteers and makes a commitment of two years to their local fire station are able to receive up to $4,400 of tuition reimbursement. I was just at the Norfolk fire department and mentioned that several of their volunteers have been able to take advantage of it."
For more information or to sign up to be a volunteer firefighter in your community visit NSVFA.Org.