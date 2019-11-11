LINCOLN - Visitor spending in Nebraska has increased for the second year in a row.
Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Tourism Commission Erin Lenz says a new study done by Dean Runyan Associates found that spending by people traveling in Nebraska totaled $3.4 billion in 2018.
Lenz says it was a 5.4 percent increase compared to 2017.
"Last year we really focused a lot on inviting visitors from out of state because they tend to stay longer and spend more. We think that has a lot to do with the increased numbers."
Lenz says 2018 travel spending is equivalent to approximately $9.2 million per day.
She says direct travel spending in Nebraska generated 40,300 jobs with earnings of $750 million.