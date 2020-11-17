OMAHA - There are more than 35,00 Nebraskans affected by vision loss, including more than 650 in Madison County according to 2018 American Community Survey results.
Outlook Enrichment, a nonprofit organization is expanding its services to Northeast Nebraska to help more people with vision loss stay independent and continue doing the things they love.
Paulette Monthei, Enrichment Programs Manager says the largest program they offer is adaptive technology training.
"Our staff train on a variety of different devices, equipment, and programs. A lot of folks are getting into using the iPhone for telecommunication, apps, shopping, and even online banking. We train individuals on how to access those programs."
Monthei says they also offer recreational and cultural events and virtual peer support groups so you can talk to other people who have similar situations.
For more information visit OutlookEN.Org.