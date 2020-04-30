OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha says it has shut down an off-base child care center after a child care provider there tested positive for COVID-19.
The base says in a news release Wednesday that infected person had been in contact with staff and children at the Child Development Center 1 before self-quarantining.
Officials say contact tracing is currently being conducted by the Offutt Public Health section, which will contact those who may have been exposed.
Offutt says the Child Development Center will be professionally sanitized before reopening. No date has been set to reopen the center.