NORFOLK - If you’ve been out to the Fountain Point Medical Community you’ve likely noticed the Heritage at Fountain Point assisted living and memory support facility being built.
Senior Living Counselor Michelle Wiese says construction of it is set to finish at the end September and open towards the end of October.
Wiese says there will be plenty of things for the new residents to do.
"We'll have a nice cafe and coffee shop which can be converted later in the day for a happy hour or some other event. We'll also have a variety of areas families can gather privately, private dining, and an exercise room with plenty of activities."
To learn more about it and see the inside of the building, you can take part in a virtual tour and webinar Tuesday at noon or 6 p.m.
To register visit HCSignup.Com.