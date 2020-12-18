Virtual PTSD event to be held next week

NORFOLK - Post-traumatic stress disorder also known as PTSD will be talked about during an upcoming chat hosted by the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition.
President Donna Wolff says guest speaker from DAV Nebraska Jamie Jakub will talk about what PTSD is and how to help someone that is struggling with it.
Wolff says she’s happy they can host this event and bring light to the disorder.
"This is just an open chat arena as we really want to get conversation going and resources available to people within our community. Yes we're in Norfolk, but I encourage anyone from the surround communities join and especially men as they need to be more involved about their mental health and know it is okay to talk about this."
The PTSD chat is set for Tuesday night from 7 to 8:30 via Zoom.
To register call Donna at (402) 841-3834.