NORFOLK - The deadline to file your taxes was pushed back in Nebraska this year to July 15th.
To help low to moderate-income families who haven’t filed their taxes yet, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is extending its reach virtually outside the Lincoln area to those in Columbus, Grand Island, and Norfolk.
If you would like to use the free service, Katie McGuire with the program says it usually takes under a week for them to do your taxes and get them sent back to you.
"As soon as we receive the tax payers' documents through our secure site, we'll have a certified preparer give them a phone call and go over any questions they may have. After that an administrator will do a review and send the client the link for their return through a secure portal."
McGuire says the process is very safe and secure as the volunteers are certified.
To make an appointment go to Vita.Unl.Edu./Signup.