LINCOLN - The Nebraska Corn Board is hosting a virtual February Forum Series each Thursday in February to talk about content relevant to the state’s corn industry.
Director of Communications Kurtis Harms says on February 4th they’ll talk about international trade, the 11th biofuels, Ag policy the 18th and carbon markets the 25th.
Harms says there will be a number of guest presenters.
"We've got presenters from the U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, National Corn Growers Association and Renewable Fuels Association to provide some in depth focus on some of these different issues."
He says anytime there’s changes in the Ag environment, whether that’s a new presidential administration or policy changes, they know farmers have questions so these forums are a good way to bring together experts to answer those questions.
Harms says the hour-long Zoom webinars will all start at 12 p.m. central time.
To register visit NebraskaCorn.Org.