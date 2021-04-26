WASHINGTON, D.C. - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is assuring farmers and ranchers President Joe Biden’s 30x30 executive order isn’t a land grab by the administration.
During a call with reporters late last week, Vilsack said the goal is to utilize public and private working lands committed to conservation.
“We are in the process right now, we meaning the Department of Agriculture, of having a series of outreach efforts. We’ve established a Federal Registry notice for the series of questions that we’ve asked folks to comment on, and we’ve had a series of meetings with commodity groups, farm organizations, and others, to get their input.”
Vilsack said USDA will use that feedback to structure a plan that aims to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
Governors of 15 Midwestern states including Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska have sent a letter to President Biden saying they haven’t been adequately consulted on the program and states have sole regulatory authority to govern lands within their borders.