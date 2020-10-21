HOSKINS - The village of Hoskins will be flushing its hydrants beginning Thursday morning at 10.
Village Clerk Diane Doffin says work will last through Friday.
LINCOLN - Congress will soon have to take up health care issues and State Senator Kate Bolz, a Democrat running for Nebraska’s First Congressional District seat says she’s prepared for it if elected.
LINCOLN - Nebraska’s Medicaid Expansion program also known as Heritage Health Adult has had a waiver approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to offer enhanced benefits to those who qualify for the program.
NORFOLK - Students in Pierce and Osmond don’t go home over the weekend hungry thanks to a new organization supported by the Norfolk Area United Way.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved additions to a project looking to improve signage.
NORFOLK - A proposed event hall cleared another hurdle Tuesday at the Norfolk Planning Commission.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State regulators have found the Nebraska Republican Party and a political consulting firm liable for making illegal robocalls in a hotly contested legislative race.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company has agreed to pay a $4.1 million fine because one of its subsidiaries improperly sold equipment that was destined for Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An official who oversaw Nebraska’s road and bridge repairs after last year’s historic floods and helped create the state Department of Transportation is leaving his post for a private-sector job.