HOSKINS - The village of Hoskins will be flushing its water mains and hydrants beginning Tuesday morning at 10.
Village Clerk Diane Doffin says work will last through Wednesday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials have reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 98.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - With meat processing plants slowing down their operations or closing due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has caused a domino effect of problems.
NORFOLK - The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a multimillion-dollar effort to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline health care workers caring for them.
LINCOLN - As the oil and gas industry braces for more pain because of falling demand and a glutted market, 31 oil and gas producing states, including Nebraska, are asking the Trump administration to put unemployed oil and gas workers back to work cleaning up abandoned well sites.
NORFOLK - The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project has been helping Nebraskans cope after historic flooding last year, and now they’re back at it with the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — One person died after two vehicles collided east of Scottsbluff.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska has topped 8,000, and four more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fleeing motorist has been killed in a crash in north downtown Omaha.