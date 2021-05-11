HOSKINS - The village of Hoskins will be flushing its hydrants this week.
Village Clerk Diane Doffin says work will take place Wednesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Nebraska has slowed significantly over the past month.
NORFOLK - As the Nebraska Department of Education evaluates changes to Nebraska Health Standards curriculum, Norfolk Public Schools has outlined what will happen after the revision and adoption process.
OMAHA - The Nebraska Rural Response Hotline is hosting free one-on-one Farm Finance Clinics for farmers and ranchers each Wednesday in May.
LINCOLN - Nebraska state senators debated a bill for several hours last week in the Legislature that would increase the state’s share of the cost of education in school districts primarily funded by property tax revenue.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful report, also known as 30x30 report, seeks to conserve 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030.
OMAHA - As we inch closer to the summer months, you’re encouraged to give the gift of life to avoid a summer slump.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska banks that want to cash in on the cryptocurrency tech craze could start offering services to customers who own Bitcoin and other digital assets under a bill backed by state lawmakers.
YANKTON, SD - A multi-vehicle accident five miles south of Yankton on Highway 81 in Cedar County resulted in two deaths Saturday night.